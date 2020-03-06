UAB snaps ODU’s 16-game home court win streak on last second shot

NORFOLK (WAVY) — The Old Dominion women’s basketball team was trying to wrap up a perfect regular season record at home on Thursday night but streak is over after losing to UAB on a last second three pointer in overtime.

Playing in front of a spirited crowd on senior night, the Lady Monarchs fell behind 16-0 to start the game but rallied back to take a one point lead at halftime.

In the second half, UAB built a 10-point lead but ODU rallied once again, forcing overtime.

In the extra frame, ODU (24-5, 14-3) actually took the lead after senior Taylor Edwards stole the ball and scored a lay-up to give the Monarchs a 58-57 lead.

Tied at 61 with seconds remaining, Lea Kerstein, who only played in overtime after a player fouled out, hit a wide open three pointer to give the Blazers a 64-61 lead with .04 remaining.

ODU’s desperation shot was off the mark and UAB won over the Monarchs for the second time this season, snapping ODU’s 16-game home court winning streak.

“We had some mistakes, we were 12 for 22 from the free throw line,” coach Nikki McCray said.

“When I look at that stat, it bites you when you can’t hit free throws, but we’re gonna be fine. I like playing games like this going into the conference tournament because we know what it feels like. You’re going to be battle tested.”

ODU wraps up the regular season Saturday at Rice.