VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The two finalists for the Virginia Beach mass shooting memorial have unveiled their design plans. In a public meeting, the 5/31 memorial committee spoke with the architects and asked questions.

The memorial will be located along a wooded pond at Princess Anne Road and Nimmo Parkway. The space is owned by the city.

The two designs both evoke themes of reflection and remembrance. The first, by local firm Dills Architects. Owner Clay Dills and his team created multiple walkways or paths of reflection.

“Every move you make, you want to honor it,” Dills told the committee.

His plan has the entrance of the memorial through a survivor’s grove lined with homage stones and walls that represent the lives lost. Further along the pathway, a hero tree, dedicated to the first responders and ultimately a memorial glade and wall with the names of the 12 who lost their lives. 150 canopy lights would illuminate the pathways at night. 150 chosen because of the collective years of public service of those lost.

The second design was presented by Elliot Rhodeside of Alexandria-based firm Rhodeside and Harwell.

“I wanted to tell you about a place we go to remember,” Rhodeside said.

The design features an elevated boardwalk path leading to a V-shaped memorial with 12 translucent pillars, granite pillows to sit on with the forget-me-not flower etched into them and a 25-foot fountain in the center of the pond. Rhodeside said it a place of healing rejuvenation.

Rhodeside and Harwell’s design comes in just under $9.5 million. Dills Architects did not give a price.

Once a design is selected, City Council will have to formally approve the plan and any expenses. 10 On Your Side reached out to the city for information about where the funding will come from. We’re waiting to hear back.

A survey will be launched on speakupforvb.com Friday. The public will have a chance to weigh in on the designs and what resonates with them. The 5/31 memorial committee will meet again March 29.