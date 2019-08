(Severe Risk was updated around 12:30pm. See new graphic below). As mentioned a couple of times recently...it seems that we are in a pattern where we have a weekly chance for severe storms. Normally, this time of year we'll have partly cloudy skies with a chance for pop-up afternoon storms almost every day. Once in a while a bigger area of storms will fire up. However, lately we've had wide areas of storms and severe weather.

I think this has been from a re-occurring large trough over the eastern U.S. and ridging in the west. So here we go again today with another round of strong storms and possibly some severe weather.