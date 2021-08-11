Top minor league prospect Rutschman makes Triple-A debut with Tides

NORFOLK (WAVY) – Fans at Harbor Park couldn’t have asked for much more on Tuesday night. As part of “Turn Back the Clock Night,” hot dogs, popcorn and sodas were only .50 cents a piece. On top of enjoying some cheap concessions, fans also got a first look at the top overall prospect in minor league baseball.

Adley Rutschman, the top overall draft pick in 2019 and the Orioles’ top prospect, made his Triple-A debut. The Tides catcher did not disappoint. A national champion and the College World Series Most Valuable Player at Oregon State, Rutschman went 2 of 4 at the plate with an RBI, a double, and a run scored.