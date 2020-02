KENNEWICK,Wa. (KNDU) -- Strong winds over the weekend brought a series of problems for people in Southwest Washington state. From downed power lines to road closures, the wind was ruining people's day. Some were even trapped out of their homes due to the amount of tumbleweeds that came from the wind.

"Yesterday we ran to the store and we couldn't get back into the garage because half of my driveway was full of tumbleweeds," said Kennewick resident Jocelyn Miller.