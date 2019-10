NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) - Police are asking for the public's help after a dog was killed during a burglary last week in Norfolk.

The crime happened on Oct. 11 around 2:45 p.m. Two men entered a home in the 400 block of Glendale Avenue and stole several items. During the burglary, the suspects shot the homeowner's dog and the pet died from its injuries.