Tigers finish on top; Oscar Smith relay team look back at national title

CHESAPEAKE (WAVY) – Like so many other athletes, coaches and teams around Hampton Roads, the track and field program at Oscar Smith High School had to cope with the harsh reality that their Spring season- and their last chance at a state championship- was cut short.

“(It) feels like a dream still today,” said Zaria Hall, a senior who will run for the track program at Lenoir-Rhyne University (North Carolina) next season.

Though they were denied the opportunity at more medals, Hall and the rest of her Senior class capped a dream career at Oscar Smith. Hall, along with the relay team of Somoan Rookard, Kenya Chambers and Kijah Davenport have the distinction of being the first girls team in school history to take home a national title.

“it was like joy. It was happiness, it was everything you could think of. We were just so excited,” said Rookard, who helped win the indoor shuttle hurdle at the New Balance National Championships last fall.

“It didn’t really register with us until we got our rings,” said Hall.