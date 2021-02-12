Tides to join to newly created division and play an array new teams

(WAVY) – Minor League Baseball’s restructuring plan is going to have a big impact on the Norfolk Tides.

Earlier this week, it was announced the Tides renewed their agreement with the Baltimore Orioles to remain the O’s Triple A franchise.

Today, it was announced that the International League and Pacific Coast League have been replaced by Triple A East and Triple West.

With today's announcement from @MLB, the Tides are now members of the Triple-A East league and the Southeast Division.



(gonna take some getting used to, TBH)



Here's a first look at the new divisions: pic.twitter.com/1iJN41ku9A — Norfolk Tides (@NorfolkTides) February 12, 2021

The Tides will play in the Southeast Division of Triple A East and will play an array of teams that used to play in the Pacific Coast League, so some new teams will be coming to Harbor Park.

Teams in the Southeast Division include Miami Marlins affiliate the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, the St. Louis Cardinals affiliate the Memphis Redbirds and Milwaukee Brewers affiliate the Nashville Sounds.

Minor League Baseball was cancelled last season because of COVID.