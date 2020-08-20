Tides staff completes makeover at Plaza Little League baseball field

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — The Norfolk Tides season may have been canceled due to the pandemic, but the front office staff was hard at work this week, giving back to the community.

Since 2012, the Tides have reached out to area little league baseball fields in desperate need of a makeover.

Through an online vote, this years recipient was the Plaza Little League field in Virginia Beach.

Head groundskeeper Kenny Magner helped with field improvements while other members of the Tides staff rebuilt the dugout.

“We’re doing whatever we can do to make the community better,” Tides General Manager Joe Gregory said. “We have some time on our hands. We may as well make the best use out of it and get into the community and effect some change for the better.”

Plaza Little League’s field is the 15th field makeover the Tides have completed in the last eight years.