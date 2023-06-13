NORFOLK, VA (Courtesy Norfolk Tides) – The Norfolk Tides (44-19) defeated the Worcester Red Sox (31-33), 3-0, on Tuesday night at Harbor Park. The Tides get a remarkable performance from their starting pitcher to take the series opener against Worcester.

Tonight’s action started out with dueling arms holding opposing batters at bay through the first two full innings. Bruce Zimmermann did his part for the Tides by allowing only one hit through the first three frames, punching out four in that span.

Following a Terrin Vavra base hit through the left side of the infield that loaded the bases, Lewin Díaz sprinted home on a wild pitch to break the scoreless tie.

It wasn’t until the fifth inning that another run would cross. Maverick Handley singled with two away and scurried his way to second base on a wild pitch which allowed Vavra an opportunity to knock him in. A ground ball single from the lefty kicked off the glove of the diving first baseman, allowing Handley to round third and score the Tides second run of the game.

As Zimmermann continued to deal, Joey Ortiz tacked on another run for the Tides in the seventh with a line drive solo home run to left field to extend the Norfolk lead to three.

By the end of the evening, the Tides would only need one pitcher to earn the 3-0 win, as Zimmermann finished the ninth by inducing a groundout to finish off a complete game shutout.

Norfolk is back at it tomorrow with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Expected to toe the rubber for the Tides is LHP DL Hall (0-1, 4.46) and he will face off against LHP Rio Gomez (0-0, 3.52) who is slated to make the start for Worcester.