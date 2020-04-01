Tides play waiting game while sports world is on hold

NORFOLK (WAVY) — Next Thursday, the Tides were set for their 28th opening day at Harbor Park, but with most of America ordered to stay at home, a cloud of uncertainty hovers over the sports world.

“Right now the best case scenario is some time in June,” Tides General Manager Joe Gregory said. “We are the mercy of Major League Baseball and the state and federal government to let us know when it’s safe to play.”

Like most of us, Gregory has been forced to improvise his work flow. He doesn’t have a huge staff, all of his full-time employs remain while practicing social distancing.

“The office is closed but we still have people working from home, so it’s a lot of emails and texts between people in the office, just eliminating the interaction face-to-face.

One of the big money makers for the Tides is their promotions, whether it’s bobble heads or celebrity appearances, Gregory and his staff are scrambling.

“Last year we Stanley from The Office,” Gregory said.

That promotion was such a success, Gregory booked three more actors from the hit television series this season.

“Luckily The Office characters were back loaded so hopefully if we miss one or two we can move them around. Same thing with the other promotions and giveaways. We’ve already ordered them so they are going to come in, so if we have to change a date and have them roll into next year but it depends on how the schedule rolls out.”

And when that schedule does roll out, could the Tides playing in stadiums with no fans allowed?

“Honestly there have not been serious discussions about that scenario, or about any scenarios, quite frankly,” Gregory said. “We’re not even at that level yet.”

The waiting game continues.