Through the Lens: Cold War Fallout

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — It seems elements of America’s Cold War past have been heating up in recent years.

Between verbal jabs from North Korea and Iran, whispers of possible nuclear confrontation have crept back into our conversation. So this edition of Tom Schaad’s series “Through the Lens” takes on a special relevance.

This essay comes from photos taken during a 10 On Your Side special report on how Hampton Roads was once a main target of Russian missiles during the height of Cold War tensions in the 1950’s and 60’s.

The photos take us back to a time when people sought refuge in bomb shelters, and Nike missiles surrounded Southeastern Virginia as a crude defense against a possible Soviet attempt to take out our military defenses.

Enjoy this digital journey from a different era.

Tom focused much of his work on Nike Park in Carrollton; the site of abandoned Nike magazines and remnants of an Army base that stood watch during a tense time.

