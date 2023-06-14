PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Togetherness set the stage last year for the inaugural Juneteenth celebration along the Portsmouth waterfront that is sponsored by the city of Portsmouth and the Urban League of Hampton Roads.

R&B legends BlackStreet wowed the crowd in an event that made the mayor proud.

This year the headliners are R&B singers 702 and Montell Jordan, who penned the wildly popular song, This is How We Do It.

“It truly takes a village to uplift one another and we can transcend together, said Marckel Bonds, the event’s co-producer and a performer, in a recent interview.

Bonds told 10 on Your Side that if you enjoyed the inaugural event last year, you will love what’s in store for Freedom Day 2023.

Mayor Glover, Regina Mobley, Gilbert Bland/Urban League HR

Stage

Vendors

Shakiya Whitaker-Bryant

Regina Mobley, Danyaisha White

“It’s always beautiful just to see so many people, as you said, from various generations as well as various demographics to come out and enjoy themselves safely,” said Bonds, with a sense of accomplishment. “It was an outdoor event and thousands of people came throughout the evening.”

This year, Bonds said the event will strike a different chord in response to what the Urban League calls a mental health crisis in the African- American community.

“We are even going to help people kick start their mental health journey,” Bonds said. “Maybe they are not as educated about the access to resources that they have, so accompanying our community partners. Our Black-owned vendors will also be there, and there will be mental health organizations right on the water on the seawall to make sure everybody feels wrapped around.”

For this joint Father’s Day celebration, the musical lineup is jam-packed with two dozen regional performers. R&B group 702, with hits such as Steelo, co-penned by Portsmouth’s Missy Elliott, and Grammy nominee Montell Jordan, who is known around the world for This is How We Do It. He is also known in professional sports venues where he proudly sings the National Anthem. Bonds is pleased with the festival’s growth.

“We definitely appreciate the support of WAVY-TV 10,” Bonds said. “We look forward to seeing you guys the day of and we have some amazing performers and local talent from poetry to singing hip hop to alternatives. Whatever the case may be.

“To open up with Montell Jordan and 702 ( Where My Girls At); it is free and open to the community. Bring your lawn chair and bring the whole family. We have a kids area as well so you don’t necessarily need a sitter; we want to make sure everybody has a great time.”