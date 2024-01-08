Commanders fire Ron Rivera as head coach
The Washington Commanders have fired their head coach, Ron Rivera.
January is Human Trafficking Prevention Month, and Attorney General Jason Miyares laid out his anti-human trafficking legislative agenda during a Virginia Beach press conference Monday, just ahead of the legislative session that starts this Wednesday.
Someone swiped a trailer over the weekend and with it, a Virginia Beach family's livelihood.
When the pandemic started, Hampton Roads saw crime rates soar. But as the COVID era winds down, so does the rise in crime. Despite this decline, polls show most Americans still believe crime is still a serious problem.
A devoted mom is getting help from the Newport News community after her home caught fire. Around 6 p.m. Dec. 9, the Newport News Fire Department was called to the 700 block of 21st Street.
The Virginia NAACP outlined its legislative agenda for the upcoming General Assembly session.
Applications are open to receive free bike helmets from the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
A former Northern Neck resident has been identified in connection with two cold case homicides that occurred more than 30 years ago.
Tuesday's threat of inclement weather has prompted several North Carolina school districts to adjust their schedules.
Norfolk police are investigating an undetermined death after a body was found in the water on the 1500 block of Bayville Street.
