Commanders fire Ron Rivera as head coach

The Washington Commanders have fired their head coach, Ron Rivera.

AG, Chamber, businesses partner on human trafficking …

January is Human Trafficking Prevention Month, and Attorney General Jason Miyares laid out his anti-human trafficking legislative agenda during a Virginia Beach press conference Monday, just ahead of the legislative session that starts this Wednesday.

Despite public perception, region’s crime trending …

When the pandemic started, Hampton Roads saw crime rates soar. But as the COVID era winds down, so does the rise in crime. Despite this decline, polls show most Americans still believe crime is still a serious problem.

Chromebook battery causes NN house fire

A devoted mom is getting help from the Newport News community after her home caught fire. Around 6 p.m. Dec. 9, the Newport News Fire Department was called to the 700 block of 21st Street.

Weather impacts NC school schedules

Tuesday's threat of inclement weather has prompted several North Carolina school districts to adjust their schedules.

NPD: Body found in water on Bayville Street

Norfolk police are investigating an undetermined death after a body was found in the water on the 1500 block of Bayville Street.

Full VSP press conference on cold case homicides …

The City of Hampton Division of Police, Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Chesapeake Field Office and FBI Norfolk Field Office held a press conference Monday, Jan. 8 to discuss updates in the two cases. https://www.wavy.com/news/crime/deceased-man-identified-as-suspect-in-decades-old-homicides/

