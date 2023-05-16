YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Ty’osha Mitchell just turned 25 years old. She was working on a career as a nurse, loved cooking and doing people’s hair.

She was known by everyone who loved her as a vibrant mom of two young girls.

“She was funny, humorous. She loved to cook. She loved to do hair. She was artistic. She loved family. She had mad friends,” said Patricia Troy, Ty’osha Mitchell’s mom.

Her mom said she had so many plans for the future.

Those were robbed from her on May 6.

“My mother called again,” Troy said. “When I picked up, I said, ‘Hey mom, everything OK?’ She was like everything was not OK. I said what’s going on. She said TT is gone.”

Deputies said Ty’osha was kidnapped from her Richmond home and brought to York County.

Investigators found her body in the woods off Old Williamsburg Road with multiple gunshot wounds.

In less than a week, the York-Poquoson Sherriff’s Office had four suspects in custody.

“I was actually shocked at how fast they worked this case and found all four of them,” Troy said.

She said it brought some relief, but the arrests left her with questions.

“I kind of want to know why,” Troy said. “She didn’t deserve it. She didn’t lead a kind of life to bring her to this demise.”

As she prepares to lay her angel to rest this Friday, Troy still remains angry that someone would do this to her daughter.

“There is not a spot in hell deep enough for them,” Troy said, “for what they’ve done to my daughter.”

Want to help?

If you want to help her family, Patricia Troy said a GoFundMe has been created to deal with burial costs. Click here if you want to help.