The Marlins dynasty; Va. Wesleyan reflects on third softball national title

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) – Through all of the turbulence and uncertainty of playing through a global pandemic, and all of the social demands and protocols that came with it, the Virginia Wesleyan softball team stood strong, and now stands above the rest once again.

“To see what these kids went through day to day, what they battled internally, emotionally, mentally, and then just continue to stay together and fight together, and to see the joy in everything they’ve been through, makes it different,” said Wesleyan head coach Brandon Elliott.

His team brought home their third national championship in the last five full seasons.

“Now we’re just able to take a deep breath, just relax, and enjoy what we’ve done this year, and what we’ve done over these past five years,” said Madison Glaubke.

Along with breaking the NCAA Division III record for games played in a career, Glaubke established herself as the heart and soul of this Marlins team. The Ocean Lakes High School alum lost her mother to breast cancer in 2018, and still, she persevered.

Glaubke, Hanna Hull and Jessica Goldyn, who transferred from the University of Buffalo after the 2018 season, were all granted an extra season of eligibility following the 2020 cancellation. Hull, who set the DIII record for most career wins, didn’t receive a single Division I offer in high school, and still established herself as the best pitcher in DIII history.

“I never would have imagined five years later three national championships with this team,” said Hull.

Elliott is losing maybe the two best players in program history, but his message is clear; his program is here to stay.

“The vision’s not going to change,” said Elliott. “We’re going to celebrate this and enjoy this, but we’re going to use this to motivate everybody else.”