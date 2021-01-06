The Athletic’s Jake Ciely joins Bruce to talk about Washington’s playoff chances vs. Tampa Bay

Jake Ciely, the senior fantasy writer at The Athletic and host of the All in Sports podcast, joins Bruce Rader to talk about Washington’s playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Washington is in the post season for the first time in five years, Tampa, in for the first time in 13 years.

The Washington defense will have to contend with future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady while the Washington offense will have to contend with a Bucs team that leads the NFL in rushing yards allowed.

Alex Smith will likely get the start at quarterback for Washington, but coach Ron Rivera admits that Smith could split time with former Old Dominion quarterback Taylor Heinicke.

Kickoff for Saturday’s game is at 8:15 on NBC. For more the game, check your local listings for the Washington Huddle.