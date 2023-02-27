NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – It’s a great time to be looking for a job in Hampton Roads.

Employers are looking to fill full and part time openings at some of the biggest companies in the area.

Tuesday, Tidewater Community College will bring about 75 companies together under one roof at the school’s Chesapeake campus. Those hiring include Dollar Tree, Sentara Healthcare, Towne Bank , Huntington Ingalls, Nauticus, Hope House and the cities of Chesapeake, Virginia Beach and Newport News.

“This is an opportunity for individuals who really want to work to get a job,” said TCC Student Support Services Dean Thomas Chatman.

More than 225 students have already signed up to attend the job fair, but registration is not required and the event is open to the public.

TCC Interim Career Services Manager Kita Graham suggested those interested in finding a job come dressed in business attire, make eye contact with potential employers, use a firm handshake and bring copies of your résumé.

“Don’t tire out even if there’s a line,” Graham said. “If you’re waiting for a particular employer, don’t be afraid to stick around, but also just be patient and come with a great attitude.”

Chatman’s advice to job seekers, “Just be open to the possibilities and don’t put yourself in a box.”

You may not land your dream job, he said, but it could be the beginning of something you never dreamed of.

A complete roster of participating companies is available on the College Central Network , the college’s free web-based tool for job seekers.

The event will also feature TCC information tables with staff to provide prospective students with information about academic programs, financial aid, admissions and student services.

Transportation will be provided for students to and from the Career Fair. Pickups and drop-offs will be at the campus student centers.

For more information, help with resumes and interview tips visit here . You can also call the Career Services Center at 757-822-7228 or contact TCC’s Virtual Student Support Team at 757-822-1111.