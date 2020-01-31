Taylor Edwards is living her dream as a Lady Monarch

Live Now
NORFOLK (WAVY) – Born and raised in Portsmouth, Taylor Edwards would always come to Chartway Arena and watch Old Dominion women’s basketball.

A star at Woodrow Wilson High School, Edwards always knew she one day wanted to wear a Lady Monarchs jersey. These days, the senior guard is one of those players everyone else comes to see.

A third-leading scorer (10.9 points per game) and the third-leading rebounder on the team, Edwards scored a career-high 23 points on her 22nd birthday at Florida Atlantic on Saturday.

A life-long Lady Monarch, she would love nothing more than to cap her career winning the program’s first ever Conference USA championship.

