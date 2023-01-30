NORFOLK (WAVY) – In a match-up between the past five MEAC Tournament champions, Norfolk State held off North Carolina Central 77-71 in front of an electrified crowd at Joe Echols Hall.

Joe Bryant, the Spartans senior captain, was mired in foul trouble but still managed 18 points in 22 minutes of play.

NSU led by 7 points at the half, but NC Central (10-11, 3-4) rallied in the second half and took the lead and after that both teams traded the lead back and forth.

Norfolk State (15-7. 5-2) senior Dana Tate led the Spartans with 21 points going 5 of 7 from three-point range.

He gave NSU the lead for good with 13:14 remaining in the game, but the Eagles kept battling back to keep it close, but in the end, the Spartans prevailed 77-71.

As a team the Spartans connected on 56 percent of their 3-point attempts.