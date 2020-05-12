Tabb student is now a world-ranked cornhole player

HAMPTON (WAVY) – Matthew Morton used to pull on his dad’s pant leg, and ask if he could join his dad’s cornhole game, only to be pushed aside.

These days, the tables have turned.

“(My dad) used to bet me a $100 that I couldn’t even score a point on him, now it’s the other way around,” said Morton, a senior at Tabb High School.

In fact, when he was only 15 years old, Morton went pro. And yes, there is professional cornhole.

Morton, now 17, is one of 45,000 players in the American Cornhole League, which even has select matches broadcast on ESPN. “They got everybody watching you,” he said. “They shut down the whole place, fill up the stands, whole swarm of people just rooting for you.”

Morton, now the third-ranked singles players in the world, has several sponsors, which allow him to travel the country and compete. Last weekend, he broke through and captured his first professional win at the Rock Hill Pro Invitational in South Carolina.

“That felt amazing,” said Morton. “Past tournaments I was in the world championships for doubles, we got second, at the last national, the very first one of the year, I got second, it was just crazy.

“I finally jumped over the hurdle.”

Right alongside Morton was the man who’d watched him grow from a wide-eyed, 11-year old to one of the best in the world. “It was bringing tears to my eyes,” said Mike Morton, Matt’s father.

“To see him finally get that win, and finally get the monkey off his back, it was indescribable. (It) felt so good.”

Matt used to watch YouTube videos of the top competitors in the sport, hoping to one day reach their level. “(I) thought I could never be like that, and now I finally got there,” he said.