Super Doppler 10 Online



Tonight: Isolated t-storms early, then clear by midnight. Lows will be near 80. Winds SW 5-10mph.



Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Stray pm shower or storm. Very hot. Highs will be in the upper 90s. The heat index will be between 105 and 115. Winds SW 5-10mph.

It’s hot, our temperatures are in the 90s with heat index values more than 100 degrees. There are a few t-storms out there which may provide a little relief from the heat, but at this point, it is not likely going to keep us cool as we head in to our Friday evening. The storms will dissipate after sunset. Our low tonight will be 80 degrees.

The heat is going to be intense this weekend. We have an excessive heat warning for the entire area, except the Eastern Shore on Saturday and likely Sunday. Heat indices will be between 110 to 115 degrees during the middle of the day. The actual temperature may rise close to 100. Next week, a large front will move in and that will bring us a good chance for rain Monday night and Tuesday. With the rain, temperatures will drop to the 80s. We could see an inch or two from this area of rain which we need. By late next week the high will remain close to 85 degrees.

Meteorologist: Jeff Edmondson