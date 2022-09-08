SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The suspect in the murder of a man in Suffolk was arrested Wednesday after a police pursuit in the area of Pitchkettle Road.

During the pursuit, police say a woman who’d been abducted and assaulted by the suspect jumped from the moving vehicle.

Police say they initially got a call Wednesday about a woman being assaulted by a man inside a vehicle. When officers tried to stop the vehicle, the driver took off and the woman jumped from the moving car.

29-year-old Preston Davis IV eventually exited the vehicle and fled on foot, but he was quickly apprehended, police say.

Davis, who was wanted on murder charges in connection to the killing of Caleb Pittman on September 4 in the area of S. Saratoga Street, was charged with abduction, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felony elude and other traffic offenses related to Wednesday’s incident.

He’s also been charged with second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, use of a firearm and shooting with the intent to maim in the death of Pittman.

Police credited a citizen for tipping them off about the alleged assault on Wednesday, and say “countless citizens” provided information in the investigation.

Davis is being held at Western Tidewater Regional Jail without bond. He was also arrested earlier this year in connection to a stabbing in Suffolk.