SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Members of the Suffolk community are rallying Wednesday at City Hall in opposition to the city’s approval of the “Port 460” project.

The rally at 5 p.m. begins an hour before the council meeting.

The project would build warehouses used for logistics on more than 500 acres of farmland along Route 460, between Nansemond Suffolk Academy and Route 58.

Community members against the project have expressed their frustration through petitions, rallies and by speaking to city leaders.

The group sent WAVY a statement with a list of reasons why they believe the project does not belong in the area. It includes:

“Heavy industrial zoning does not belong in a suburban use district.”

“The proposed project lies at the intersection of these roads and is also bordered by Pitchkettle Road, a winding country road unsuited for truck traffic.”

“Citizens have a say in how the land is zoned and developed, which is already laid out in the 2035 Comprehensive Plan that was developed with citizen input.”

During the meeting Wednesday, council is expected to amend the zoning map for Suffolk in regard to the project.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin has previously expressed his full support for the project, saying the project shows that “Virginia is open for business.”

The city says the $420 million project could create more than 2,000 construction jobs and around 9,000 long-term jobs.

Suffolk City Council meets at 6 p.m. Wednesday.