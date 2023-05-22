VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – As performers lit up stages along the Oceanfront during the Something in the Water festival, Virginia State Police lit up Interstates 264 and 64 between Norfolk and the Oceanfront.

Through a Freedom of Information Act request, 10 On Your Side discovered troopers issued hundreds of summonses and made 30 arrests.

According to the data released to us, from the morning of Thursday, April 27 through Sunday night, April 30 State Police made 559 traffic stops, resulting in 655 summonses, 30 arrests and 195 warnings.

Compare that to the weekend before (April 13-16) when troopers wrote 85 summonses and arrested three people.

The arrests during the SITW weekend included one charge of shooting or stabbing with intent to kill or maim, three charges of possession of a firearm by a felon, one charge of abuse/neglect of a child, seven DWI charges and one charge of injuring another/causing death while racing.

We found a lot of lead feet in the report as well – 147 received normal speeding tickets and

197 exceeded 20 mph over the speed limit, which is reckless driving.

Thirty-seven people were caught driving on a suspended license, 24 had no license, 151 failed to have a car inspection and 152 drivers had an expired registration.

Those caught could be singing the blues as court dates approach. While the Commonwealth could cash in, State Police could not give us a total amount for the tickets issued, saying that is something to be determined by the courts.