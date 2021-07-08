Sportswrap Vault, 2012: Jon Cooper talks Norfolk Admirals 28-game winning streak

(WAVY) – On Wednesday night, the Tampa Bay Lightning won their second consecutive Stanley Cup.

Nine years ago, when Tampa’s AHL affiliate was the Norfolk Admirals, it began to set the stage for what was to come.

Current Lightning coach Jon Cooper was the Admirals head coach, and he had only been coaching for two years after a stint as an attorney.

Players on the Admirals included the likes of Tyler Johnson, Alex Killorn and Ondrej Palat, all of whom played key parts in Tampa’s Stanley Cup run.

That Admirals team in 2012 set a North American professional hockey record by finishing the regular season on a 28-game winning streak.

They went on to win 43 of their final 46 games on way to Norfolk’s first and only Calder Cup.

We here at the Sportswrap felt it was a good time to open up the vault to April 2012 when coach Cooper stopped by the WAVY studios to talk to Bruce Rader about the streak, how he became a hockey coach and how that 2012 team would be remembered.