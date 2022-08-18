VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A local DJ wants to hook you in to supporting his cause! Something Local is back, and this time it’s teachers who will benefit.

“In order to be creative as a teacher, requires funds,” said Brandon Liburd, better known as DJ BeEezy, and the founder of Something Local.

BeEezy wants to make sure teachers get the funds they need to have a successful school year.

“Knowing that their salaries are not anywhere near what I think they should be, if I can help out in any way I can, this is where I step in and do so.”

This is BeEezy’s fourth Something Local event. He has helped raise thousands of dollars for Seton Youth Shelters, a family in need, Walk MS, and now educators.

“The first 10 teachers that contact me, I am going to fulfill their wish list to the tune of $1,000 a piece.”

How does he raise the funds? DJ BeEezy goes on social media and “calls out” friends and local businesses directly.

“I’m going to call everyone out and say, ‘Follow my lead.’ I will donate, and hopefully they will follow suit,” said DJ BeEezy.

Anything over the $10,000 raised will go to BeEezy’s alma mater, Princess Anne High School.

“They supported me in my growth as a human.”

The fundraising culminates at the big Something Local Event Labor Day Weekend. It will be packed with music, dancing, raffle prizes and more!

“Simply put: Teachers are dope! I believe it. You believe it. Now it’s time to show it!”

Something Local is Sunday, September 4, at Seaside Raw Bar at the Oceanfront. The fundraiser starts at 3 in the afternoon and ends at 10. Remember, you have to be one of the first 10 teachers to contact DJ BeEezy to be selected for the $1,000 donation! He plans to announce how you can enter to be selected tonight at 5:00 in his Instagram story at @justbe_eezy.