Smithfield boys, Princess Anne girls win state championships

PORTSMOUTH (WAVY) – For the first time in its 115-year history, Smithfield High School can claim a boys basketball state championship. The Packers, who trailed by as many as 10 in the first half, rallied and defeated John Handley 61-54 on Saturday for the Class 4 title.

The Princess Anne girls basketball team, no stranger to titles, pulled away from a pesky Patrick Henry squad 56-41 to win their eighth straight Class 5 state championship. Azaiah James, who is committed to North Carolina State, scored 32 points for the Cavaliers, who earned their 12th title as a program.

The fortunes did not smile on the boys team at Green Run High School. The Stallions, who were named co-state champions after having their title game cancelled a year ago, led Stone Bridge by 18 in the first half, and by 13 at the half.

Stone Bridge guard Dylan Hundertmark caught fire in the final quarter and a half, scored 27 points, and led the Bulldogs to a 86-78 win in the class 5 championship game.