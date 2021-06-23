Smithfield boys, First Colonial boys and girls win state soccer championships

(WAVY) – The First Colonial boys and girls soccer teams both won state championships on Wednesday. The First Colonial boys defeated John Lewis 5-0 while the girls team defeated Briar Woods 3-2 in a penalty shootout.
Class 5 Boys Soccer State Final
First Colonial 5
John Lewis 0
Class 4 Boys Soccer State Final
Smithfield 2
Jefferson Forest 0
Class 5 Baseball State Semifinal
Cox 11
Mills Godwin 0
Class 4 Baseball State Semifinal
Independence 4
Lafayette 1
Class 5 Girls Soccer State Final
First Colonial 3
Briar Woods 2 (Penalty Shootout)
Class 4 Girls Soccer State Final
Menchville 0
Dominion 3
Class 5 Softball State Semifinal
Nansemond River 1
Glen Allen 0