Smithfield boys advance to state title game for first time in school history

SMITHFIELD (WAVY) — For the first time in the 115-year history of the school, Smithfield will play for a state basketball championship.

The Packers will play for the Class 4 crown after defeating Eastern View 56-49 in Wednesday’s state semifinal game.

The undefeated Packers were clinging to a 49-47 lead late in the fourth quarter when senior captain Rashad Tucker drove the length of the floor to give Smithfield 51-47 lead.

Tucker, one of eight seniors, led the Packers with 18 points.

Smithfield will try for its first state title in boys basketball on Saturday when it travels to Winchester to battle John Handley for Class 4 championship.