PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — In uniform, first with the Air Force and then with the Norfolk Police Department, Sgt. Dallas Greeson is on a mission to help others, especially those who have suffered from domestic violence.

“I saw a lot of abuse when I was growing up and I wanted to be the change in the world,” Greeson said. Her voice is weak but her resolve is strong. The Huntingdon, Pennsylvania native is home in Hampton Roads, recovering from stage two lung cancer surgery.

“So, I have half a lung so that we can eradicate the cancer altogether,” said Greeson, whose mother died of lung cancer at the age of 34.

The officer’s cancer was discovered this spring in a department-required physical. She shares the results of her exam as a cautionary tale.

“Had it not been for my work physical, I would have gone another two to three years not knowing the cancer was growing inside my body,” Greeson said.

The cancer is the second serious diagnosis from the mandatory exam.

“They found out that I had a rare autoimmune disorder which is called Ankylosing Spondylitis,” Greeson said.

The disease leaves her back in pain and her vision impaired. The dedicated officer used to pick up part-time jobs to support her family. Sidelined by two illnesses, she turned to GoFundMe for help.

“I’m a single mom supporting these two teenage boys,” she said. “It’s definitely hard for them. With me being out of work, it definitely takes a toll on my family.”

Her family of first responders has rallied around the woman who has dedicated her life to the community.

“The outreach that I’ve had from the department, from the top down, the outpouring with love and support not only from the Norfolk Police Department but from Norfolk Fire and Rescue, the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office and dispatchers, all the first responders within the city have just been showing me great support,” Greeson said.

The title of her GoFundMe page is Let’s Beat This Cancer. She looks forward to returning to the streets of Norfolk to protect and serve.

“I have no doubt in my mind that I will be able to, once I heal, return to work full duty and continue my career with the Norfolk Police Department,” Greeson said. “Being on the police department, you get to move around in different positions, and experiencing those positions and helping people in different ways is rewarding. More often than not, I find myself happy and excited. This is why I signed up; this is why I joined the police department and that is to help people.”