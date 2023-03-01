NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – You know the feeling of being stuck in the airport lines, watching the minutes tick by as your departure time gets closer?

Well, that stress is something TSA PreCheck wants you to avoid.

“It gives you that peace of mind when you get to the airport,” said AAA Tidewater Virginia public relations specialist Ryan Adcock.

With PreCheck, you don’t have to ditch your shoes, belts, laptop or liquids.

It also saves you time in the security line.

“You walk into the airport, there is a really long line at the security gate,” Adcock said. “Giving you that peace of mind and cutting down on that time you’ll be biting your nails if you’ll make your gate or not.”

According to AAA, in January 2023, 92% of PreCheck passengers waited less than five minutes to pass security.

It’s just $95 dollars to enroll, which covers you for five years.

AAA Tidewater is making it easy for you to sign up.

“You come in here and have a quick around 10-minute appointment,” Adcock said.

Before you come to the Norfolk branch, you’ll need to fill out an application. Once you walk into the office, an agent will process your fingerprints and take your picture.

“The agents are more efficient. They have two tablets, so they can get two people done at once,” he said.

The pop-up event ends Friday, so you have two more days to walk in to enroll for faster security screening.

The AAA office is on West 22nd St. in Norfolk.

If that office isn’t close, AAA Tidewater will have another pop-up event from April 24 to April 28 at AAA Williamsburg.