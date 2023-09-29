HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Officials say the looming shutdown will almost certainly mean delays at area airports — but this time, it could be worse than previous shutdowns. That’s because the FAA reauthorization is set to expire on the same day as the budget.

“The prospect of both expiring the same day would be catastrophic to air travel, which is so important to American commerce and so important to Virginians,” said Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.).

A spokesperson tells 10 On Your Side that the FAA would lose $54 million per day that goes to the Airport and Airway Trust Fund, which supports technology projects that improve air safety and reduce delays.

Additionally, FAA employees would not be able to work on projects the trust fund finances since the authority would not exist.

“Because America relies on commercial aviation and general aviation, commerce, tourism, visiting family going to see somebody who’s sick, we rely on aviation, and it will have an immediate effect that people will see if we cannot solve this,” Kaine said.

Meanwhile, the TSA warns delays might inevitable.

“At the Transportation Security Administration, part of the Department of Homeland Security, 59,000 of the agency’s 62,000 employees are considered essential and would continue working without pay in the event of a shutdown. An extended shutdown could mean longer wait times at airports,” said a spokesperson.

“It’s very, very hard for anybody to go for 20 days, 30 days, 40 days or longer without receiving a paycheck. It impacts the ability of people to get to work, to pay to put gas in their vehicles, to pay for parking. It impacts their ability to pay the individuals that provide care for their children.”