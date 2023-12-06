WILLIAMSBURG (AP) – Charlie Williams had 23 points in William & Mary’s 84-79 victory against Old Dominion on Wednesday night.

Because of injuries, William & Mary was limited to eight healthy players.

Williams added six assists for the Tribe (4-6). Trey Moss scored 20 points and added seven rebounds. Caleb Dorsey shot 6 for 9, including 5 for 8 from beyond the arc to finish with a career-high 17 points.

Vasean Allette led the Monarchs (3-5) in scoring, finishing with 30 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Chaunce Jenkins added 12 points and four assists for Old Dominion. Tyrone Williams also had 10 points.

For the game, the Monarchs shot 50.8% (30-of-59) from the floor, including 11-of-27 from 3. Jenkins totaled 12 points, while Tyrone Williams added 10 points and Bryce Baker hit three 3-pointers to finish with nine.

The Tribe has now won six of its last seven home games vs. the Monarchs.