Shocking video shows man hanging on hood of car down I-77 in Charlotte

by: Will Lewis

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A shocking video is making the rounds on the internet. It shows a man holding onto the hood of a car while it speeds down I-77 in Charlotte.

A witness who didn’t want to go on camera said the incident began as a fight at the Circle K on North Graham. A man reportedly refused to move out of the way and then later cell phone video shows him hanging on for life as a vehicle speeds down I-77.

“I see a cluster of cars, I tried to go around them but there were a lot of cars after I got next to them, I seen a guy on the hood of a car,” said the person who recorded the video.

The witness who recorded the video didn’t want to give his name and didn’t call 9-1-1, but he did post the video on his Instagram profile.

“I was on my way to work, and I figured someone else would have because there were a lot of people.”

Those watching the video had a different reaction. “That’s wild. He’s on the front of the car going how fast!” asked Larone Rhone from Charlotte when he saw the video.

Not only was Rhone shocked; he was also concerned.

Police said they never received a call about the man hanging on the hood of the car.

