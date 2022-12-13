CHESAPEAKE (WAVY) – Western Branch senior running back Shimique Blizzard helped lead the Bruins to a region championship and a spot in the Class 6 state semifinals.

Tuesday, in a packed library and surrounded by family, Blizzard announced he has committed to North Carolina A&T.

Blizzard chose the Aggies over Norfolk State and North Carolina Central.

A three-sport star at Western Branch, Blizzard excelled not only in football but also indoor and outdoor track.

A two-year captain on the Bruins football team, Blizzard amassed 1,884 yards and 22 touchdowns his senior season.

“It came down to the relationship with the coaches,” Blizzard said when asked why he chose A&T. “It was great when I went down there on the official visit, that just topped it off.”

North Carolina A&T plays in the CAA now, so Shimique’s family will have plenty of opportunities to see him play. A&T is located in Greensboro and the Aggies play in a conference that also features Hampton and William & Mary.

“We’re gonna be at every game,” Shimique’s mom Shamina said. “We already bleed blue and gold and now we are continuing with the blue and gold.”