NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Allyjah Rivera’s family huddled around a makeshift heart made out of candles to remember the 23-year-old.

“Allyjah was full of life,” said her mom, Carmen Otero. “She was like a best friend to everyone. She was happy all the time.”

Otero described how she got a knock on her door last week.

“You know they say when two military guys go to your family’s house it’s bad news,” she said.

It was her worst nightmare.

Otero learned her daughter was shot and killed.

Police are calling Allyjah’s death a domestic-related homicide.

Her family told 10 On Your Side it happened at the hands of her boyfriend.

Darion Robb, 29, was charged with voluntary manslaughter.

Her aunt, Maria Otero, said the couple had just moved in together and everything seemed fine.

“She was happy,” Maria Otero said. “So, we don’t understand what happened. Two weeks moved in two weeks. Why? We don’t understand.”

Her family collectively agreed that they want justice for Allyjah. They are heading back to Massachusetts, where they will lay her to rest.

“He needs to pay,” her aunt said. “That’s something that no one is going to give us back and that’s a bad feeling to feel you won’t see her again. No one should go through this.”