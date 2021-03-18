Shakespeare in the PLOT: Immersive festival coming to Downtown Norfolk this summer

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The revival of Downtown Norfolk will jumpstart this summer with a new interactive festival, Shakespeare in the PLOT.

The focal point of this three-day event will be a theatrical production of Romeo and Juliet. This will be the debut of LEO Productions in association with Push Comedy Theater and the Neon District.

The show will be directed by Deborah Wallace, co-directed by Brant Powell, produced by Bradford McMurran, Sean Devereaux, Anthony Stockard, Trey Clarkson, and Jen Weir Edwards.

“We’ve actually been at this for a year and a half. We were going to have this done last summer, but then the pandemic got in the way. We’re really excited to bring this free show out in July,” said Brad McMurran, founder of Push Comedy Theater.

By the time the festival opens, it will have been more than two years since Downtown Norfolk has hosted a large summertime celebration. Organizers of the event said they aren’t taking the significance of the occasion, lightly.

“This will a festival-type atmosphere and we’re excited to be apart of the initiative to reopen Norfolk. The production will take over the entire Neon District,” Director Deborah Wallace added.

The best part, Hampton Roads residents are now being invited to be apart of the process. Virtual auditions will be held April 7 and 11, 2021. In-person callbacks will be held April 13. Romeo and Juliet will rehearse in a hybrid format (virtual and in-person) throughout June and July. In-person rehearsals and performances will strictly adhere to all CDC gathering guidelines.

“With the auditions, we’re looking for people who have a passion for theatre and a passion for being involved in the community. We’re looking for people to be on stage and behind the scenes to support this production,” said co-director, Brant Powell.

Shakespeare in the PLOT audition flyer

The performances are set to take place July 23-25. To learn more about Shakespeare in the PLOT, contact organizers via email shakespeareintheplot@gmail.com or follow their social media pages: