HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Holiday travel is underway as people travel to reunite with family and friends.

Hampton, Norfolk, Suffolk fire and Virginia State Police responded to several unrelated crashes Tuesday and Wednesday.

State Police said two people died after a crash in Accomack County Tuesday afternoon.

An initial investigation shows this was a head-on collision. A family from Tampa, Florida crossed into oncoming traffic, and the driver of a Mazda 69-year-old Augusto Santos Aguilar was rushed to Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Santos Aguilar’s 17-year-old daughter, Allyssa Marie Aguilar, was a passenger in the car. She died at the scene and another passenger is expected to survive. The driver of a semi-truck, a 63-year-old man, was rushed to Riverside Shore Memorial and is in stable condition. There are no charges pending at this time. State Police are still investigating the crash.

Another crash Tuesday afternoon in Hampton killed 41-year-old Twala Grant, who died from her injuries. Three other people were injured.

Police reported that two cars crashed in the intersection of West Queen Street and Salters Creek Road, saying the driver in a brown truck lost control and ran into oncoming traffic, striking a white truck.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

In Norfolk, a 17-year-old boy died after a crash on Chesapeake Boulevard Tuesday night around 10:20 p.m.

Police said the driver hit a concrete pillar. The 17-year-old passenger was transported with serious injuries to the hospital, where he later died.

The driver and another passenger are expected to recover. Investigators believe speed is a factor in the crash.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue shared photos of two separate crashes on Wednesday morning.

The city spokesperson confirms a driver is OK after hitting a branch in the road, then crashing into a ravine on Indian Trail. The driver was able to get out of the car and will be OK.

Around the same time, fire crews report two cars crashed. One person has trapped inside. 10 On Your Side is working to learn if the person is expected to recover.

The recent crashes are all unrelated and alcohol is not determined as a factor.

Wednesday is considered ‘Black Out Wednesday.’

“We’re seeing higher incidences of drunk driving, along with it, traffic fatalities that night,” said Patricia Davidson with Drive Safe Hampton Roads. “We already have a problem with people speeding. So you add speeding or even just going the speed limit one is pouring outside and that’s a recipe for disaster.”

757 Sober Ride is offering $15 off lyft rides until 4 a.m. Thursday.

“You have a safe way and a sober way of getting home,” Davidson said.