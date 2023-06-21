HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia, like the rest of the country, has a shortage of healthcare workers, and it’s predicted to get worse. Experts estimate the country will be short 3.2 million healthcare workers in just three years.

So how does the industry attract more people to these professions?

Sentara Health hopes to inspire the next generation of medical professionals with a hands-on camp happening this week at Sentara CarePlex in Hampton.

It’s an invitation to explore different careers in the health care field.

“I want to work in the medical field but I just didn’t know what to do yet so I want to come here and figure it out,” said camper Cordelia Kleinfeldt.

This hands on camp gives kids a glimpse at lots of career opportunities.

“The ultra sound was really cool cause they like show colors, and the X-rays … it was cool too,” said camper Innisent Johnson.

It’s for students who are in or just completed middle school with a specific focus on racially diverse populations.

“Only 5% of physicians are Black physicians, 5.8% (of) physicians are Hispanic physicians … and we know that from a health outcomes perspective, when patients can see and interact with physicians that look like them have that same lived experience, it is so important,” said Sentara Health’s Chief Diversity Officer Dana Beckton, “but we recognize to build that pipeline we’ve got to get them when they’re young.”

The activities are eye opening and confidence-building for campers.

“I got to stick an IV in a mannequin’s arm and it was pumping blood,” said camper Brianna Purcell, “and we used a butterfly needle, and I think that was pretty cool because I think I did really good.”

Staff volunteers are also experiencing side effects, as they are reminded of the joy in their jobs with COVID burnout having caused many to quit.

The camps have been going on for about seven years, with a break during COVID – and administrators say they’ve seen positive outcomes.

They know for sure of two former campers who are now in nursing school and another one who is starting medical school in the fall.