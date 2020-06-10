Senior Send-Off, Western Branch’s Serenity Barbee

(WAVY) — Today’s Senior Send-Off recipient is Serenity Barbee from Western Branch High School in Chesapeake.

The Co-Captain of the Bruins softball team, Serenity was not able to play her senior season after Covid-19 forced the cancellation of all Spring high school sports.

A member of the National Honors Society, Barbee was the High School yearbook Social Director and was manager of the Western Branch girl’s basketball team.

Barbee will attend Virginia State University on both academic and athletic scholarships and will enter VSU in its Honors Program and live on-campus in the Honors dorm.

Barbee will study Pre-Med with a major in Biology with aspirations of becoming an OB-GYN doctor.