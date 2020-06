(WAVY) — Today’s Senior Send-Off goes to Tallwood High School’s Jacob Dylan Jarratt.

A member of the Lions 2019 4×400 regional champions, Jacob graduated Tallwood with honors.

In the classroom, Jacob has received academic awards in World History I and II, and had a perfect score on his Algebra II SOL.

Jacob also volunteers for several charitable organizations.

He will attend Old Dominion in the Fall and plans to study Political Science.