(WAVY) — Princess Anne High School’s Tommy Baldwin is the subject of today’s Senior Send-Off.

A four-year starter under coach Marty Erickson, Baldwin won the state championship in the 152 pound division and is a two-time state finalist.

Baldwin is a two-time Nuway All-American and will attend Averett University,

Carrying a 3.0 GPA, Baldwin volunteers at the Town Center Wrestling Club. He hopes to become a high school teacher and be a wrestling coach.