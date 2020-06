PORTSMOUTH (WAVY)- Kylar Hinson was a member of the Poquoson High School soccer team. When he wasn’t playing on the pitch, he loved to hunt.

His most proudest moment was shooting a bear in Maine with a bow, and nailing a boar in Florida last year.

Hinson plans to attend Thomas Nelson Community College, and then transfer to a four-year college, where he will pursue a degree in forensic science.