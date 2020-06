(WAVY) — Today’s Senior Send-Off goes to Northampton High School’s Vonte Coston,

Coston was a standout for the Northampton basketball team, earning First-Team All-Region honors and Player of the Year.

A scorer on the court, Coston scored more than 1,200 points during his time at Northampton.

A recipient of the Good Sportsmanship, Coston also gets it done in the class room, graduating with honors with a 3.8 GPA.

Coston hopes to play college basketball.