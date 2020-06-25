Senior Send-Off, Menchville High School’s Lauren Satchell

(WAVY) — Today’s Senior Send-Off goes to Menchville High School’s Lauren Satchell.

A standout athlete for the Monarchs field hockey and track teams, Satchell was Captain of the field hockey team and was an All-State performer.

In indoor track, she was named All-State and placed second in the state in the 4×400 relay.

A former class president, Satchell was a member of the National Honor Society and Science National Honor Society.

Lauren enjoys photography, baking, kayaking and hanging with her friends, family and three dogs.

She will attend James Madison in the Fall to play field hockey and study Communications.