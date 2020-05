VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) -- Maneuvering money matters in the midst of an emotionally-exhausting health crisis can seem cruel, but it's more like a necessary evil in tough times.

Everyone’s trying to figure out what’s next, whether you’re just trying to stretch a dollar to the end of the week, or you’re trying to figure out how best to invest. But experts say if you’re already in the market, stay there.