(WAVY) — Today’s Senior Send-Off recipient is Indian River High School’s Katie Pritchard.

A soccer standout for the Braves, Pritchard also plays for the Old Dominion soccer cub’s U19G Riptide team.

Pritchard enjoys fishing and painting and has volunteered for the Chesapeake Humane Society and was a volunteer and assistant coach for youth soccer teams at the Indian River Recreation Center.

An honors graduate, Pritchard will attend Old Dominion to study Criminal Justice.