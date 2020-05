(WAVY) — Hampton High School’s Caleb Diaz is the subject of today’s Senior Send-Off.

Diaz was a star linebacker for the Crabbers football team and will attend Ferrum College where he will play football and study physical therapy.

A part-time employ at Starbucks, Diaz is proud to show off his Puerto Rican roots on the gridiron.

Diaz lives with his mother Nilvia and his little sister Carrie.