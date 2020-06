VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) -- During a press briefing Monday afternoon, Virginia Beach Interim Police Chief Tony Zucaro told the media his department was trying to find the driver of a red truck captured on video driving near a crowd of protesters at the Oceanfront Sunday night.

Zucaro said, "Right now, we are still looking for that vehicle. If anyone in the community is aware of who the operator or the occupants of that vehicle are, I would encourage them to call our detective bureau."